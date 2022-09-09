Officers at Patongo central police station in Agago district are investigating circumstances under which Olea John Charles,37, the deputy headteacher of Abilnino Primary School and businessman Okidi Justine Ojaraa ,27, were shot dead on Thursday evening.

David Ongom, the Aswa region police spokesperson says it is alleged that a group of 3 armed persons dressed in civilian clothes while moving in a white Land Cruiser motor vehicle reportedly carried out a surprise attack on the victims while they were inside a shop, killing them instantly before robbing unspecified sums of money.

The incident happened in Odokomit village, Abilnino parish, Lira Kato subcounty in Agago District.

Ongom says police detectives have recovered four cartridges from the scene and other exhibits pending submission to ballistic experts for analysis,

“We condemn the cowardly acts of killing innocent civilians and we urge any member of the public with relevant information that can link to the arrest of these culprits to confidentially convey it to any police station to backup our efforts towards the same course of action.” Ongom’s statement reads in part.

The bodies have been taken for postmortem at Kalongo hospital as inquiries into the murder continue.