By Babra Nalwayiso

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj. Gen. Katsigazi Tumusiime has camped in Mubende district to oversee the implementation of the presidential directives regarding the fight against the widespread of the Ebola virus.

On Saturday night during his presidential address, President Yoweri Museveni announced a 21-day lockdown and night curfew for both Mubende and Kassanda districts which are seen as breeding grounds for the Ebola virus.

Addressing the press in Mubende, the Deputy IGP said the joint enforcement will attract all security agencies to ensure that within the 21 days announced by the president, Ebola would be no more in the country.