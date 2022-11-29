The Deputy Residence City Commissioner (RCC) of Rubaga Division, Anderson Burora has halted the process of giving out Parish Development Model (PDM) Funds in Rubaga Division due to lack of transparency.

Speaking to the media at his office in Rubaga, Burora blamed the city’s governing body, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) which is overseeing the program for failure to follow up the actual beneficiaries as it has been discovered that the people on the list are not the ones meant to receive the funds.

He noted that 195 people were supposed to benefit from the program in the division but surprisingly the list has 489 people, calling for further investigations to understand who added them to the list.

The RCC disclosed that the beneficiaries of this program are supposed to be the poor however the list is full of salary earners, Benz drivers group, among others.

He further revealed that they have a list of officials handling the program that will be given to police for investigations.