By Ritah Kemigisa

The Deputy speaker of Parliament Anita Among has asked legislators to be cautious and careful about the places they go to.

She made the appeal in her communication to the house during this afternoon’s plenary.

Her appeal comes after a total of 39 passengers this afternoon survived death after a bus they were travelling in caught fire at Kampiringisa in Mpigi Town Council along Kampala-Masaka highway.

The fire is said to have started from the braking system of the Kabale-bound bus, belonging to Gateway Bus Company that had just left Kampala.

All the passengers were evacuated from the bus before it was engulfed in fire.

However, all the luggage was destroyed in the fire that was still burning by the time of filing this report.