The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mr. Thomas Tayebwa has condemned individuals involved in what he has called a cowardly attack that left two foreign tourists and their Ugandan guide dead last evening at Katwe, Queen Elizabeth National Park, in Kasese District.

In a message posted on his X- former Twitter page, Tayebwa says the barbaric attack must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

He is optimistic that Uganda will remain secure and a stable country despite the negative effect the tourism sector is currently facing due to the incident.

“I have strong faith in our security that the perpetrators will be brought to book and security reinforced. I know such an incident will negatively affect the tourism sector, but Uganda still remains a very secure and stable country where tourists can marvel in the rare beauty of God’s creation,” Tayebwa’s post reads in part.