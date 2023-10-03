By Ronald Ssenvuma

Parliament resumed business on Tuesday afternoon business following a three-week recess.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa noted that from the assessment visits to the constituency, they discovered many Ugandans are not well informed about government programmes such as the Parish Development Model, and hence many have missed out.

“People feel as if the SACCOs belong to the government so meaning, the time government stops giving out this money, then the Parish Development Model will have stopped at that yet this is a revolving fund and much more sensitization needs to be done,” Tayebwa said on Tuesday.

The MPs were in early September sent on recess by Speaker Anita Among to assess and monitor the implementation of government programmes including the most recent ones; Emyooga and Parish Development Model