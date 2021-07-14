By Ritah Kemigisa

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has deferred the presentation of the statement on the status of the government’s interventions against covid-19 by the Prime Minister to next week Wednesday.

Among deferred the presentation by Robina Nabbanja after she delayed arriving for the afternoon plenary session.

However, the minister for gender, labour and social development Betty Amongi informed the House that the Prime Minister was held up in a meeting with the President and the Vice president in State House.

Kilak North MP Anthony Akol has thus called upon Deputy Prime Ministers to always stand-in for the Prime Minister whenever she is handling other state matters.

Later when Nabbanja arrived at the house, she could not proceed with her presentation because MPs did not have copies.

Rule 52(3) states that the ministerial statement shall be in written form.