By Christine Nakyeyune

The deputy speaker of parliament Anita Among has today met and interacted with the families of the two members of parliament who are still in custody.

These include Kawempe South legislator Muhammad Ssegirinya, and the MP Makindye west Allan Ssewanyana.

Notable among the visitors was Mohammad Ssegiriya’s mother, who recently tried to storm parliament, demanding to see the deputy speaker and negotiate for her son.

The deputy speaker assured them of any necessary support in regards to the speedy trial of the MPs, but also reminded them that as parliament, they respect the courts of law, and must therefore be patient with the legislative procedure.

Among has extended financial support to the two families, to help them deal with the day today lives, as they await the return of their beloved.