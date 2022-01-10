By Zadock Amanyisa

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament has paid glowing tribute to the former Bushenyi-Ishaka Member of Parliament, Gordon Arinda Kakuuma aka Cowboy, who succumbed to Covid-19 last evening.

Anita Among has described Arinda as a dedicated leader who served his people and country in the tenth parliament with dedication.

Other leaders including Bushenyi district woman Member of Parliament, Annette Katusiime describes Arinda as a kind man whose resource mobilization skills were unmatched as a leader.

While the Bishop of West Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev Johnson Twinomujuni says Arinda was a leader who promoted peaceful co-existence of politicians regardless of party affiliation.

According to close family members, Arinda contracted the Covid-19 during the Christmas holidays, and his health deteriorated towards the end of the year.

He was admitted to different hospitals where his condition worsened before being transferred to Mbarara Regional referral hospital where he breathed his last from the Intensive Care Unit.

Arinda is remembered by the people of Bushenyi and the tenth parliament as a champion of the national health insurance policy whose coming into force he has not lived to see.

He is survived by one wife and four children who were out of the country at the time of his death.