By Ritah Kemigisa

The Deputy Speaker, Anitah Among has suspended this afternoon’s plenary session due to the absence of ministers to attend to matters raised by MPs concerning their constituencies.

The tough speaking deputy speaker adjourned the house to next week on Tuesday at 2 pm.

Her action follows a procedural matter by Busia Municipality MP Geoffrey Macho who decried the lack of cabinet members to attend to their concerns.

Bukhooli central MP who is also a backbench commissioner Solomon Silwanyi said it’s absurd to see ministers who are always around the precincts of Parliament failing to show up at the chambers to attend to national issues.

In response, the deputy speaker said she is tired of having the Government Chief Whip apologizing for their absence and demanding that they show up for plenary.

“One caution we gave them is they must always be in the house, and if they are not going to be in the house, they should give notice early so that we do not raise a matter concerning their portfolio. I want the ministers in the house, short of that I am adjourning the house,” said Ms Among.