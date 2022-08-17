Deputy Speaker of parliament Thomas Tayebwa has questioned the decision to import electricity from Kenya noting that Uganda has an installed capacity of 1,378 megawatts out of which the country only consumes less than 1000 megawatts.

In his communication to the house during plenary this afternoon, he has also tasked the Parliament’s Committee on Environment and Natural Resources to investigate the designs at Isimba Dam which in the past was labelled with accusations of shoddy works.

The deputy speaker has meanwhile also tasked the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa to explain the load shedding alerts that have been sent out to several Ugandans.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa revealed that the government was to start importing power from Kenya to partly cover the 183 Megawatt shortfall of power generation that has been caused by the emergency shutdown of Isimba hydro power plant.