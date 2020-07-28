Democratic Party is not terrified by members who are leaving the party saying the party will not fall.

While addressing the media in Kampala, the party president Nobert Mao, said if the party loses one member it will get one hundred others to replace him.

He added that for those who are leaving the party have presented an opportunity for a party to renew and rebrand.

Mao’s remarks follows the crossing of the lord mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago to Opposition Forum for Democratic Change officially.

He said DP can’t be affected by Lukwago’s departure because he has been a double minded person and had crossed long time ago spiritually.