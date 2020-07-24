By DERRICK WANDERA

New details indicate that the merger between Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, and the National Unity Platform (NUP) leadership was unveiled prematurely, Daily Monitor has learnt.

According to inside sources, the party that was registered with the Electoral Commission (EC) by Mr Moses Nkonge Kibalama was set for official handover in two weeks’ time but Mr Kyagulanyi and his team were pressured into unveiling it after the idea leaked to State House.

Sources also indicated that the group had to convene a crisis meeting at their base in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb, and at the heart of their agenda, the source says, was making sure the party is announced before the information infiltrated the public.

“The fear was that the owner of the party we were joining could have been bought or compromised by the regime as they have done to many other People Power leaders. We also feared that the party would be targeted by the government to make sure we don’t announce the party at all,” the source said.