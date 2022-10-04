President Yoweri Museveni, the Commander in Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has promoted his son, Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba to General.

The development has been confirmed by the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs in a statement. Muhoozi, who has been dropped from his role as Commander of Land Forces will continue serving as senior presidential advisor for special operations, according to the statement.

Additionally, the president has promoted Operation Shuuja leader, Major General Muhanga Kayanja to Lieutenant General and appointed him as the new Commander of Land Forces.

“The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and UPDF fraternity congratulate the General Officers upon their well-deserved promotions and appointments,” the statement concludes.

The promotions come after a tweet in which Muhoozi said that it would take him only two weeks to capture Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. The tweet which went viral caused a storm on social media both in Uganda and Kenya.

Several politicians and civilians took to social media to react to Muhoozi’s tweet with some government leaders describing it as a joke. The Minister for Agriculture, Hon. Frank Tumwebaze on social media said Muhoozi’s tweet was a light joke to both his Ugandan and Kenyan followers. The Opposition on the other hand condemned Muhoozi’s timeline, arguing that a high-ranking military officer like him should not conduct himself the way he does.

“Dear KENYANS, you now understand what it means to live in Uganda under Gen. Museveni and his son, whom he gifted the highest military ranks and put him in charge of our land forces! Sadly, beneath the senseless tweets lies a monster who brutalises and tortures our people for fun,” National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi tweeted on Monday.