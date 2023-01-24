By Philip Wafula | Monitor Police in Jinja have said Arsenal supporters who were arrested while celebrating on the city’s streets following the league leader’s 3-2 victory over Manchester United on Sunday, “don’t know anything about the English Premier League club.”

Eight football fans were taken in on Monday after they were intercepted by police along Iganga Road as they began drawing crowds to their five-car convoy which had a trophy believed to have been bought from a sports shop.