The hearing of a case in which a couple sued Rosewell Women and Children’s Hospital seeking the release of their baby that was detained as security for an unpaid medical bill is now set to resume on October 17, 2023, after the baby in question was reunited with the parents.

This is after DNA test results confirming the baby’s paternity were handed to High Court Judge Esta Nambayo this morning.

The judge ordered a DNA test after the mother failed to identify her baby.

The couple; Soloome and Bridges Alinda dragged the hospital to Court for allegedly refusing to release their newborn baby over an accumulated bill of Shs4.4 million.

“I thank God because I have finally got my baby. When they brought him at that moment I could not be sure that he is my baby,” the mother told journalists on Friday.