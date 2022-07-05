By Ritah Kemigisa

Development partners supporting the Democratic Governance Facility, DGF have welcomed the lifting of their suspension.

The development comes after president Museveni announced that he had agreed to lift the ban he had imposed on the fund.

The president in 2021 suspended the activities of the multibillion dollar fund last year for financing subversive activities in Uganda and operating without a government representation in its decision making structures.

In a statement released last evening, DGF has committed to work with the government representatives to its board and steering committee for the few months remaining.

DGF’s tenure ends in December this year.

The Fund says they will use the five months while still in operation to establish the best means of continuing their engagements with both state and non-state partners to promote good governance, human rights, access to justice, addressing corruption among others.

According to DGF, they look forward to working with the government and civil society to advance the country’s national priorities and commitments as enshrined in the constitution and the NDP111.