By Diphas Kiguli

Mukono district has resumed vaccination against COVID-19 throughout the entire district targeting masses coming for the first jab, second, and booster dose.

The District Health Officer, Dr. Stephen Mulindwa notes that there has been reluctancy from the community in the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and national focus has of late been put on Ebola, urging the public not to forget that COVID-19 is also a deadly disease and still around.

He added that vaccination is going to be rolled out the entire district for the whole week, calling upon the masses to use this opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mulindwa has also shown dismay for people who gather in unregulated numbers, especially in music concerts and other shows as this may be a fertile breeding ground for the virus since the contact of people cannot be avoided as it was evidently seen during the weekend during different musical shows in the country.