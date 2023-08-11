Civil Society Organizations have asked the East African Community member states to empower farmers with modern tools which will help them to transform their lives and be able to alleviate poverty.

The Country Manager of Yara Kenya and Uganda William Nge’no, says, empowering farmers with digital solutions is bound to help them to quickly market their products and in the process, the sector will transform.

He says, currently the agricultural sector is employing majority of the population, and therefore much attention should be put on the sector.

Yara East Africa is Kenya and Uganda’s leading crop nutrition company, providing farmers in Kenya and Uganda with knowledge and best practices to improve their yields.

“We celebrate with our partners and clients who have entrusted us over the years, and we remain confident in the transformative impact we can achieve collaboratively within Uganda’s agricultural sector,” Nge’no stated. “At Yara, our social impact initiatives position us as a catalyst for digital inclusion and empowerment in farming. Our aim is to facilitate economic opportunities for women and youth in agriculture, accelerate growth for Micro, Small, and Medium businesses within our communities, and continue contributing to food security,” said Nge’no.

He made the remarks while meeting farmers in the agri-business chain.

The event drew participation from over 100 attendees, with distinguished retailers recognized for their invaluable contributions to the industry, walking away with prizes including motorbikes, phones, and other exciting goodies.