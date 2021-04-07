By Moses Ndhaye

Digital television operators have embarked on a campaign that is meant to promote audiovisual local content materials on their respective platforms to attract customers who are seen slowly abandoning these platforms due to the absence of such content.

According to the communications manager at Mult-choice Uganda Joan Ssemanda. during the COVID -19 outbreak, a number of their customers did not afford to pay for the platforms because many had lost their jobs and were not able to on the platforms.

He says, therefore, introducing such content will help to rejuvenate the market for various channels across.

The Uganda communication commission regulation requires broadcasters to have 70% local content in their programming but currently on average, local content stands at 54% most of which is the news and political shows.