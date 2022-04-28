By Benjamin Jumbe

Political analysts and diplomats have lauded the latest warming of relations between Uganda and Rwanda.

This follows a bilateral meeting between President Museveni and his Rwanda Counterpart Paul Kagame which has been seen as a step towards normalizing relations between the two countries.

Speaking to KFM, retired diplomat Ambassador Harold Acema however maintains that the problem was not between the two countries or their citizens but between the two leaders.

He now says the two leaders must in future ensure they resolve any difference between them swiftly without affecting their countries and citizens.