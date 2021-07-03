By Ivan Ssenabulya

The National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU) has asked the government to have its members included on the list of vulnerable people to benefit from Covid-19 cash relief.

The call comes as registration of beneficiaries by local authorities in various cities and municipalities continues with the first list expected to be presented to the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development today.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the Union’s Chairperson Bumali Mpindi asked the government to have an inclusive strategy to enable Persons with Disabilities to access the covid-relief cash to support them through the 42-day lockdown.

Individuals from the groups of the vulnerable identified by the government will receive Shs100,000 each and upto 1 million people in over 500,000 households are targeted.