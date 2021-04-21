By Ritah Kemigisah

In a move meant to boost entrepreneurial aspirations of Uganda’s young people, Standard Chartered Bank Uganda in partnership with the Inclusion Works Consortium has rewarded finalists of the ‘Innovation Challenge for Youth with Disabilities’ with $5,000 (Shs18m).

These were presented by Emilly Ajjambo, the Commissioner for Disability and Elderly Affairs, Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development in Kampala.

Ajambo says it’s only through a combined effort that the country can address the needs of persons with disabilities.

This ‘innovation challenge’ initiative is part of the Bank’s Diversity & Inclusion agenda initiated a means to empower youth with disabilities as job creators through self-motivated innovations.

Standard Chartered Bank and Sightsavers launched the ‘innovation challenge’ in December 2020, attracting a total of 32 applicants.

On 3rd December, the 11 shortlisted applicants pitched their ideas to a panel of judges who then selected the 5 applicants. These have since then been undergoing a mentorship programme where they received sufficient business skills from experienced business mentors and online resources.

On her part, the Standard Chartered Bank Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Regina Mukiri says the initiative is a move to recognize the hidden abilities of persons with disabilities.