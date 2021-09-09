By Prossy Kisakye

A new report on the use of urban transport by various population groups has shown that disadvantaged groups move with difficulty on Kampala’s roads.

The survey was conducted between November 2020 and February 2021 to assess the awareness of transport planners and policymakers in catering to the needs of vulnerable groups.

The survey further revealed that transport planners within urban centers also face challenges when incorporating the views of the disadvantaged groups who include children, the elderly, expectant mothers, the disabled, and people with reduced ability to move among others.

Amanda Ngabirano, the Coordinator High Volume Transport Applied Research Program says even Boda Bodas have become disadvantaged in this setting.

She was addressing the media on the Inclusive Climate Resilient Transport in Africa, Kampala in particular.

The High Volume Transport Applied Research Program aims at enhancing the capacity of transport planners to assess mobility needs of the disadvantaged in four African countries including Ethiopia, Rwanda, Zambia.