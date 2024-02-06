The Parliamentary Committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline has exempted Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa from testifying in the ongoing disciplinary proceedings against Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake.

On November 29, 2022, Zaake sought a parliamentary resolution regarding the alleged abduction of former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi and other National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters. During his speech, Tayebwa instructed him to sit down, but Zaake refused. This prompted the deputy speaker to suspend the House for five minutes before sending Zaake to the committee.

During Tuesday’s committee session, Vice Chairperson Charles Onen noted that Tayebwa would not appear before the committee, explaining that the necessary information could be obtained from video recordings.

This revelation surprised Zaake’s lawyer, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago. He argues that without the complainant’s presence, the committee cannot accuse Zaake and has failed to specify which rule he violated.

“Rev Father Onen has ruled that they are not summoning the speaker to come and testify but we have heard from all these submissions, it’s not so clear as to what caused that act on Hon Zaake which invites disciplinary action,” Lukwago said.

Zaake alleges that the Parliament leadership is attempting to “witch-hunt” him and damage his reputation.

Chief opposition whip John Baptist Nambeshe, a witness on Tuesday, stated that Tayebwa had no reason to send Zaake to the disciplinary committee since all grievances were settled during the five-minute House suspension.