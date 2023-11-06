By Esther Oluka

Parliament’s committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline Monday commenced its probe into disciplinary issues about the Mityana Municipality lawmaker Mr Francis Zaake.

The committee particularly met to investigate Zaake over allegations of flouting Parliamentary rules last year on November 29 when he stood up on the floor of parliament to reopen a debate on the abduction of mainly opposition supporters allegedly by state security forces after the House had already resolved the matter.

The legislator was allegedly unaware of this after missing 10 plenary sittings. Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa was presiding over the House that day and subsequently referred the matter for disciplinary hearing when Zaake insisted on debating the matter rather than sitting down as the Speaker had instructed.