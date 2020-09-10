

By Betty Ndagire

Court has halted the case in which Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine is accused of disobeying statutory duty while he protested social media and mobile money tax.

In a Buganda Road Court session presided over by magistrate, Doreen Kalungi, the legislator, Mr Kyagulanyi did not show up for mention of his charges.

However, this did not stop Ms Kalungi from delivering a ruling in which she has referred the case to the Constitutional Court to determine whether sections 5 and 10 of the Public Order Management Act (POMA ) under which the legislator is charged , do not infringe on freedoms of speech and association that are guaranteed in the Constitution.

After reading the ruling the magistrate held that, the criminal trial is temporarily put on hold until the Constitutional court pronounces itself on the challenged sections.

Mr Kyagulanyi is facing these charges alongside; David Lule (disc jockey), Julius Katongole (student), Fred Ssentamu Nyanzi (businessman and a brother to Bobi) and Edward Sebuufu (barber) who were all present before court.

Court as well issued criminal summons for Mr Kyagulanyi when he failed to report to court, despite his lawyer, Mr George Musisi, informing court that his client had been caught up on official duties in his constituency.

Prosecution contends that Mr Kyagulanyi alongside others on July 11, 2018, at City Square in Kampala District, disobeyed Sections 5 and 10 of the Public Order Management Act 2013 by holding a public meeting without giving notice to any authorized officer, holding a public meeting without adhering to the required criteria and refusing to cooperate with the police.