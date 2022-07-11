By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission is today commencing the display of the National Voters’ Register which is to run upto 20th July 2022.

This is in preparation for conducting by-elections for Local Government Councils, including Special Interest Groups in electoral areas across the country where vacancies exist.

The commission spokesperson Paul Bukenya says the exercise shall be conducted at each polling station with the purpose of having voters check for the correctness of the particulars on the respective Voters’ register.

He adds that during this display exercise, the Commission will issue Voting Location Slips (VLS) to registered voters, to enable them conveniently locate their respective polling station on polling day.

Polling for Councilors representing Special Interest Groups (SIGs) is to take place on 17th August 2022, while the polling for Chairpersons and Councilors will be held on 18th August, 2022 at polling stations in the affected electoral areas.