By URN

Parliament on Tuesday expunged from its Hansard records of a displeasure motion against the deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

The motion was passed at the height of controversies on the allocation of Shs10b that was given to the members for interventions to help in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Although the motion was initially against President Museveni, who castigated legislators for the allocation, a move he termed as morally reprehensible, Bugabula South MP Maurice Kibalya moved an amendment to include Mr Oulanyah, who was condemned for returning the Shs20m he was given as part of the allocation.

The MP accused the deputy Speaker of going against the Parliamentary commission’s decision by returning the money yet he belongs to the same commission.

However, Mr Oulanyah said he returned the money on the guidance of the President and Parliament. Prior to the return, court had ruled that Parliament erroneously appropriated itself the money.