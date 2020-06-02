

Government will start supplying the promised free mask on June 10th.

President Museveni has since pegged the easing of the lock down on the compulsory wearing of face masks by all Ugandans above six years.

Government was supposed to supply masks in two weeks by June 4th. However, companies to make these masks were recently given a go ahead to manufacture them.

Now in his address last night, President Museveni said since the masks are not enough for all Ugandans, distribution will start from key groups especially border districts.

He has however urged people to stay at home and avoid going into public places if they do have a mask.