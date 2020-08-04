The ministry of health has revealed that the distribution of face masks in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono has been postponed to enable authorities work on the distribution modalities.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Diana Atwiine in a press statement has said distribution of masks in these districts was slated to start over the weekend but authorities asked for more time to systematically plan on delivering them to residents.

She notes that the ministry has already delivered 5.2 million masks to these districts which will be immediately distributed once modalities have been worked upon.

She said that up to date, the ministry has distributed 13.4 million face masks to 30 districts across the country.

President Museveni in one of his addresses said government was to distribute face masks to all Ugandans above the ages of 6 years in the awake of covid-19.