The Ministry of Health has said it authorised the National Medical Stores (NMS) to start distributing Moderna and the new batch of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines following reports from many districts that the jabs they received have been exhausted.

By end of Tuesday, a total of 1,720 out of 428,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines government received from the UK and Norway in August, had not been used. The vaccines were received with a shelf life of less than two months.

Daily Monitor, however, couldn’t establish how many vaccines remained unused yesterday. The AstraZeneca vaccines received in August expire today (September 30).

Last week, government received 650,000 doses of AstraZeneca from France and Belgium. These vaccines have a shelf life of six months. These have not expired and they going to be used with effect from Monday next week.

