The Presidential Affairs Committee which was directed by Parliament to investigate the Karamoja iron sheets scandal has revealed that the diversion of iron sheets meant for the reformed warriors (Karachunas) was a premeditated plan.

Presenting the report before Parliament last evening, the committee chairperson, Jessica Ababiku said they established that the Community Empowerment Programme was mismanaged which is a total sabotage to the government intervention to the most vulnerable sub-region.

She says they observed the minister for Kamaoja Affairs, Dr Mary Goretti Kitutu significantly contributed to the mismanagement of the iron sheets, adding that her conduct depicted a character of a person who is not fit for the role.

The committee has recommended that she is charged with corruption, abuse of office, and general prohibited conduct.

They have also recommended prosecution for her junior counterpart on the same offences.

The committee meanwhile also wants Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to be held accountable for the inadequate coordination and monitoring in some of the areas highlighted under the Community Empowerment Programme that were received under her title from the OPM stores.

The debate on the report was however deferred after guidance from the Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka who said the matter is before court.