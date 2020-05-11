By AFP

Warring Premier League clubs will meet on Monday with tensions mounting over the divisive ‘Project Restart’ plan to finish the season amid the coronavirus crisis.

Premier League chiefs hope to return to action in June, but that goal could be scuppered by an internal battle between clubs fiercely protecting their own interests.

The Premier League delayed their latest meeting until after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s address to the nation on Sunday.

But, for those clubs and players concerned about the rush to return, Johnson’s admission that the virus transmission rate is still too high to significantly ease Britain’s lockdown until at least June 1 was hardly reassuring.

Johnson offered no details about the Premier League’s short-term future and indicated that, while the general population will be allowed to play sports from Wednesday, they must do so only with those in their own households.