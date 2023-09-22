Hearing of the case in which a couple sued Rosewell Women and Children’s Hospital seeking the release of their baby that was detained as security for an unpaid medical bill resumes today.

The hearing resumes before High Court Judge Esta Nambayo who ordered for a DNA test after the mother failed to identify her baby in Court.

Court is expected to receive the results at 10am and hand over the now 4-month-old baby to his parents.

The couple; Soloome and Bridges Alinda dragged the hospital to Court for allegedly refusing to release their newborn baby over an accumulated bill of Shs4.4 million.

However, according to the Hospital’s advocate Ssemakula Mukiibi, the baby was kept at a baby care home at Loving Heart having been deserted by his parents, hence involving KCCA to have the baby taken in safe care.

The couple contends that, they have gone through an emotional rollercoaster ever since they gave birth to their baby boy who was detained by the hospital for non-payment of a Shs4.4 million balance which they were denied a chance to clear in installments.

The baby has been in Hospital custody since May 2023 to date.