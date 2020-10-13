

By Patience Ahimbisibwe

The ministry of education has advised parents not to pack sanitisers for their children who are reporting back to school on Thursday, saying it could breed drug abuse.

Benson Kule, the commissioner at the directorate of education standards says their guidance to schools is to ensure that there is water and soap at strategic positions for children to wash their hands frequently to stop spread of the virus.

He says sanitisers can be used for offices and teachers alone and not for learners because the alcohol content is very high.

President Museveni cleared finalists at different education levels to report to school on October 15th after 6 months in lockdown.

The government will monitor the performance of the phased reopening before other classes are allowed to join.