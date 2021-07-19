By George Muron

The medical experts in Soroti hospital have expressed concern over the circumstances under which some of the male covid-19 survivors suffer from erectile dysfunction after recovery from the deadly disease.

Dr John Wilson Etolu, the head of the covid-19 treatment unit at Soroti regional referral hospital confirms that some of their patients have reported incidents of erectile dysfunction after recovering from covid-19.

According to him, the reproductive system problem that may last between 2 to 5 months depending on a patient prevents men from performing their conjugal duties.

Dr Etolu was addressing the parliamentary covid-19 task force that visited Soroti regional referral hospital to assess management of covid-19 patients at the facility.

He said the problem of erectile dysfunction is temporal for covid-19 survivors although it can take some few months for one to fully recover.

He says this might cause domestic issues but urges the women in the Teso community to be patient with their partners to regain their erection ability after 2 or 3 months.

He adds that for now they are investigating, the actual causes of the condition, pointing to nervous system failure due to covid 19 which also causes paralysis of the legs for some patients.