By Ritah Kemigisa

Health experts have explained why some people who have been vaccinated are getting infected by the Coronavirus.

According to Dr Daniel Tumwine, the executive director of The Children’s Clinic Naalya and an immunization advocate, it takes about three months for one’s body to fully benefit from administered vaccines.

Dr Tumwine says it is advisable for one to continue social distancing and following all SOPs even after receiving the covid jab.

He says it takes 10 to14 days for the first dose of the vaccine to work in a human body, while the second jab takes at least three weeks for it to be useful.