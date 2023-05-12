Medical specialists and Senior House Officers (SHOs) have maintained their ongoing strike despite calls by the government to go back to work.

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja in a high-level meeting convened last evening involving the ministries of Public Service and Health, pre-interns, Senior House Officers, Medical Officers Special Grade, and the Uganda Medical Association asked the striking officers to resume work all in vain.

However, it was agreed during the meeting that the title of Medical Officer with a special grade be revised to associate consultant.

The medical specialists while downing their tools this week demanded an acceleration in their promotion process to the senior consultant level.

They argued that medical specialists, also known as Medical Officers With Special Grade, hold the same qualifications as consultant doctors but earn significantly lower salaries.

However, Nabbanja said the salaries could not be increased in the current budget and no promises could be made.