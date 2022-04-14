By Juliet Nalwooga

Doctors under their umbrella body the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) have tasked the Ministry of Public Service to fully honor a directive by President Museveni regarding the remuneration of medical doctors.

UMA has been in negotiations with the Government to improve the welfare of doctors and patient care and President Museveni directed that shs2.5m be paid to Senior House Officers and Medical Interns, shs5m for the entry-level medical officer, and shs20m for the Senior Consultant.

Dr. Samuel Odongo the President of UMA say much AS they appreciate the shs5m for medical officers, increments for the other medical doctors have not been implemented.