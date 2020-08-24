

Businessman Dodoviko Mwanjje, alleged to have been behind the demolition of St. Peter’s Church -Ndeeba in Kampala has been charged before Makindye chief magistrates court with conspiracy to commit an offence.

Dodoviko commonly known as Dodo has appeared in the dock alongside Ivan Katongole; a KCCA urban planner who is alleged to have sanctioned the demolition of this church.

Both men have appeared before chief magistrate Prossy Katushabe and denied the offense in which prosecution states that between March and August 2020, the two conspired with several senior police officers and other people who are already on remand at Kitalya government prison to demolish the property of Church of Uganda.

Among the senior police officers implicated in this matter is the Supretendant of police David Epedu , the Katwe police station DPC , ASP Mugisha Yeko Kato ; the Officer in-charge of Ndeeba police , SSP Rashid Agero and Martin Adero; who are police Field Force unit commanders .

The police officers separately face a charge of disobeying lawful orders of commisisoner of police Moses Kafeero, which were to over see security deployment at St. Peter’ church inorder to avert any possible demolition .

Other people including a building inspection Engineer of Lubaga division, a mechanic and a veteran soldier among others are charged with causing malicious damage to St. Peter’s church

and theft of church property such as chairs and doors .

These 21 suspects who are on remand at Kitalya prison have participated in today’s court proceedings via video conferencing having been already charged and denied any involvement in the demolition of the said church which happened in wee hours of 10th/August 2020.

Dodoviko who has turned in himself in court today following criminal summons issued against by the magistrate 2 weeks ago is still before court applying for bail .