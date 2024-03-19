The National Consultative Forum has flagged off over 20 election observers in Dokolo district ahead of the Thursday Woman MP by-election.

Mr Mike Osinde, Forum spokesperson confirmed that the group set off to Dokolo on Tuesday morning to monitor the situation.

He said any involvement by security personnel in vote rigging and election violence would be exposed as it was done in Bukedea.

According to the Electoral Commission, campaigns end today, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The commission nominated seven candidates, however, one withdrew before polling day, leaving only six candidates.