The secretary general of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Mr Fred Ebil has revealed that the Dokolo District Woman Member of Parliament by-election that began peacefully “is turning dramatic” in some areas.

This is after the UPC team allegedly encountered pre-ticked and stuffed ballot boxes in Iceme Town Council.

“In Iceme Town Council we have encountered pre-ticked and stuffed boxes. Let’s prevent a repeat of what happened in Oyam” Ebil said.

He further asked the Electoral Commission to bring the process under control.

UPC’s team in Dokolo led by the party president Jimmy Akena promised supporters that they would protect their votes.

The party is represented in the race by Sarah Aguti Nyangkori.