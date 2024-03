The Electoral Commission will this morning nominate Sarah Aguti Nyangkori, the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) flag bearer in the fourth coming Dokolo district Woman MP by-election.

According to the party’s head of Media and communication, Faizo Muzeyi, Aguti Nyangkori who will be accompanied by the UPC president, Jimmy Akena, will be nominated today at the EC offices in Dokolo at exactly 11am.