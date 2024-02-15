The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) president, Mr Jimmy Akena has rejected a proposal by the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) to front a single opposition candidate in the forthcoming Dokolo District Woman Member of Parliament by-election.

On Wednesday, FDC unveiled Dr. Alwoc Ogwal, the daughter of the late Cecilia Ogwal, as the party’s flag bearer in the by-election.

FDC also rallied opposition political parties to support Dr. Alwoc to continue her mother’s legacy in the district.

However, Akena says his party has been on nationwide mobilization tours intended to build the party, adding that the Dokolo by-election is the perfect opportunity for them (UPC) to test their stamina.

He added that while UPC has not received formal communication from the FDC about the matter, the party has already started preparations to compete and win this by-election.