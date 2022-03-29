By Anthony Wesaka

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo has apologised to the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi over his remarks that the king was airlifted for treatment in Germany in a presidential jet.

In comments at a vigil for Jacob Oulanyah, Dollo described as wicked some Baganda elements who demonstrated over Oulanyha’s travel abroad for specialised care and yet did not do the same when Kabaka was taken to Germany in a presidential jet using public funds.

The claims which have since caused a huge debate with some commentators among them Mukono municipality MP Betty Nambooze asking him to resign.

The Buganda Kingdom premier Charles Peter Mayiga has since cautioned leaders against making unfounded statements and clarified that the Kabaka took a commercial KLM Airlines flight from Entebbe to Germany.

In response, Dollo has said he was emotional and admits he made a wrong and inappropriate reference to the king.

In the letter he says he wholly retracts the statement and apologises to the King of Buganda.

Full letter is in the Daily Monitor.