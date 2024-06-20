By Winfred Watenya

Government has implored the World Food program (WFP) with support from other donors to provide the requisite resources to implement the Self-Reliance Model that critically envisages investments in the livelihoods sector for refugees and the host communities.

This comes as Uganda joins in commemorating the World Refugee Day under the theme; “In Solidarity with Refugees”, in a world where refugees are welcome.

In his message for the day, the minister for disaster preparedness and refugees Hillary Onek says while Uganda is committed to its international Obligation under the law, guided by the Pan African Ideology- UBUNTU.

“With our open door policy, we call upon the international community under the Global Refugee Forum and support Uganda to be able to host refugees in a humane and dignified manner.

Minister Onek has also committed to ensuring that the refugee response in the country is supported through the political and technical leadership of the sector in the country

The national World Refugee Day commemorative event is being held at Rhino Refugee Settlement in Terego District.