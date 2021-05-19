By Damali Mukhaye.

The chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Ezra Suruma has asked graduands not to feel sad because they have not been able to attend the graduation ceremony physically.

The University this year held a hybrid graduation ceremony with the majority not being able to attend the ceremony at freedom square.

Addressing the graduands on day three of the graduands ceremony, Prof Suruma says that when he graduated in 1969 from Fordham University in Newyork, he did not attend the graduation ceremony.

He says that he did not have a family member to cheer him up so he decided to be satisfied with the fact that he had achieved his objective.

He says that those out there feeling unhappy because there is no one to make them a party, should cheer up and think about him who also survived it and successes in life.

Students from the College of Business and Management Sciences, Computing and Information Sciences, and Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security will graduate today.