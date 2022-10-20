Educationists have explained that lack of an existing policy on parenting and national curriculum assessment and placement is to blame for the stressful conditions being faced by learners.

This comes after mental health experts warned that boarding schools are exposing children to mental illnesses.

The experts have argued that waking up early in the wee hours of the morning to read, having less time to play and sleep, congestion in dormitories and the sudden rush to finish the syllabi ahead of exams are increasingly stressing children.

However, the Technical Advisor of Education Advocacy Network, Patrick Kaboyo says the boarding system is not fit for toddlers below five years.

He thus underscores the need to improve education standards to provide a complete package that caters for both universal free education and health provision for learners.