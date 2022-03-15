BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The forum For Democratic change (FDC) has lashed at President Museveni for attributing the escalating commodity prices in the country on Ukraine-Russia war.

President Museveni last week said that the hike in prices of some commodities in as a result of the war, since some of the items including wheat is imported from Russia.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najanankumbi, the party spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda says that prices have been steadily going up for months now yet the war started three weeks ago.

Ssemujju also noted that petrol prices started raising towards the end of December last year and that at that time, government blamed truck drivers who had refused to pay for Covid-19 test at the Kenya border.

The FDC has therefore asked the government to think about the measures to ease the situation like exempting taxes from some of the essential commodities like soap, sugar and others in the short run as opposed to attributing it to the war.